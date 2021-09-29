Montes Archimedes Acquisition (NASDAQ:MAAC) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.93

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.93 and last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 8118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

