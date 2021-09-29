Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Given New $11.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MEG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of NYSE:MEG opened at $63.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average of $51.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $68.65.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $136.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.95 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 66,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $4,372,052.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allan Dicks sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 337,426 shares of company stock valued at $20,513,369. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

