Mooncoin Hits Market Capitalization of $6.77 Million (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Mooncoin has a market cap of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.41 or 0.00347641 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000687 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

