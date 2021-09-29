Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 501,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,786,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

NYSE EIX traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $56.52. 7,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,127. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.94. Edison International has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

