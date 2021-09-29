Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 908,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,675 shares during the period. Roblox comprises approximately 1.0% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.18% of Roblox worth $84,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $929,002,000. Discovery Value Fund grew its holdings in Roblox by 397.0% in the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,418 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 42.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,307,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,974 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $329,231,000. Institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBLX traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.45. The stock had a trading volume of 32,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,541,684. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.06 and its 200 day moving average is $80.24. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $93,796.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $2,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 617,768 shares of company stock worth $51,475,172 in the last three months.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

