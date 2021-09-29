Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 80,012 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,874,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,012 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.5% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $127,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,743,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,859,000 after purchasing an additional 711,420 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,976,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,322 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,448,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,610 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 928,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,945,000 after acquiring an additional 33,421 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,317,000 after acquiring an additional 156,027 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.54. The company had a trading volume of 13,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,141. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.09 and a 1-year high of $70.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

