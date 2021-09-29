Morningstar Investment Services LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,415,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,287 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $37,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 375.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 696.3% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $80,000.

Shares of IXC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.01. 29,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,184. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.47.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

