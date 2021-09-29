Morningstar Investment Services LLC Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $31,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,535,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,113 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,472,972,000 after acquiring an additional 577,935 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $992,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $59.96. The stock had a trading volume of 471,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,298,955. The stock has a market cap of $253.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.22. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

