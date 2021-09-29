Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 8,414 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,414 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $65,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.03.

LMT stock traded down $5.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $346.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,573. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $95.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $357.88 and its 200-day moving average is $372.14.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

