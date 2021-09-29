MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been assigned a €46.00 ($54.12) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €78.89 ($92.81).

MOR stock opened at €42.17 ($49.61) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €46.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is €61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.63. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of €39.70 ($46.71) and a 52-week high of €110.05 ($129.47).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

