Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 52.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 100.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 85.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 38,609 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 19.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 234,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 38,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 26.4% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

NYSE CARR opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

