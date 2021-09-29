Mutual Advisors LLC Has $342,000 Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,200 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTBD. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000.

Shares of PTBD opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $29.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.55.

