Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $359,000 in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the first quarter worth about $53,975,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invitae by 9.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,886,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $502,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,353 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Invitae by 8.8% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,863,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $498,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,186 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Invitae in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,923,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Invitae by 19.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,531,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,739,000 after purchasing an additional 419,051 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

In other news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 15,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $381,277.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 21,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $539,692.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,029 shares of company stock worth $2,138,659 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. Invitae Co. has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 12.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.84.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

