Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 205.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 179.6% during the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 451.5% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.75.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $279.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $310.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.33 and a 200 day moving average of $283.06.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

