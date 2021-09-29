Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 13 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 23.3% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1,050.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 254,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,893,000 after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.6% in the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZO. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,651.89.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,629,684.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,952 shares of company stock worth $64,860,782. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,688.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,607.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1,507.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,085.85 and a twelve month high of $1,704.02.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $30.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

