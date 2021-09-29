Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 2,288 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 25.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,397,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,688,000 after purchasing an additional 107,213 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ventas by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,445,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,470,000 after acquiring an additional 59,905 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,883,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,137,000 after acquiring an additional 373,649 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,747,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,875,000 after acquiring an additional 33,157 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in Ventas by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,099,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,967,000 after acquiring an additional 916,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.83 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.40, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.02 and a 200-day moving average of $56.39.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,393 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

