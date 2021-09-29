MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MYTE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYTE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,616,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at $4,101,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at $11,304,000. Finally, Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at $900,000. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 57.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.50. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $36.25.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

