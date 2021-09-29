National Bank Financial Increases Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Price Target to C$4.00

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its price target increased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

OTCMKTS:BKBEF opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51. Pipestone Energy has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $2.22.

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

