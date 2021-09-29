National Bank Financial Raises Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target to C$3.50

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price objective raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CWEGF. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crew Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.79.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWEGF opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30. Crew Energy has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.60.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

