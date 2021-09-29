National Grid (LON:NG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $922.06

National Grid plc (LON:NG) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 922.06 ($12.05) and traded as low as GBX 918.20 ($12.00). National Grid shares last traded at GBX 919.40 ($12.01), with a volume of 6,688,829 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,080 ($14.11) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 28th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,003 ($13.10) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on National Grid from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,020 ($13.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,039.85 ($13.59).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 943.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 922.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06. The firm has a market cap of £32.38 billion and a PE ratio of 19.63.

In other news, insider Nicola Shaw sold 69,155 shares of National Grid stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 930 ($12.15), for a total transaction of £643,141.50 ($840,268.49). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 48 shares of company stock worth $45,040.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

