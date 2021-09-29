Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852,022 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 43,044 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of General Motors worth $50,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 265,715 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,722,000 after acquiring an additional 38,751 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 3.7% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 61.7% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 38.0% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 13,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of General Motors by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 132,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,819,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.15. The stock has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. General Motors has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

