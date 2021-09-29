Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,042 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Workday worth $36,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 86.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 47.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Workday by 43.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY opened at $252.37 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.62 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,401.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,248,727.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total transaction of $710,958.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 299,105 shares of company stock valued at $80,910,048. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.70.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.