Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $39 Million Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 50,923 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $38,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 147.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 50,364 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 13.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth $1,791,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the second quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 72.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $105.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.16. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $110.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.20 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.47 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

In related news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,282 shares of company stock worth $2,135,840 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

