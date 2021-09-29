Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $48.03 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 225,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,813 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $48,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 406.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,934 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $572,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of CME Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME stock opened at $197.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $221.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.93 and its 200-day moving average is $206.93.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.83.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.