Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 17,581 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 918,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,581 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.11% of American International Group worth $43,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in American International Group by 95.9% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG stock opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AIG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. increased their price target on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.54.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

