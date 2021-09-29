Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 235,869 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 424,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 235,869 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $41,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 49,353.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305,659 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Progressive by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109,230 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in The Progressive by 278.4% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,046 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $123,175,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 10,826.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 994,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 985,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $90.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.92 and its 200 day moving average is $96.82.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $1,086,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,778,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,457 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. decreased their target price on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

