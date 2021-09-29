Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.45

Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 1254 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NAUT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain acquired 11,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $90,276.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 335,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,038.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain acquired 13,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $104,202.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 47,777 shares of company stock worth $367,204.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAUT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Skye Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $385,000. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

