NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.39

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:NBMI opened at GBX 90.40 ($1.18) on Wednesday. NB Global Monthly Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 75.80 ($0.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 90.80 ($1.19). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 89.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 87.46.

About NB Global Monthly Income Fund

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

