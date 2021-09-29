NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.39

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:NBMI opened at GBX 90.40 ($1.18) on Wednesday. NB Global Monthly Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 75.80 ($0.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 90.80 ($1.19). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 89.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 87.46.
About NB Global Monthly Income Fund
Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.