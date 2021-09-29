NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,426 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.12% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,601,000 after buying an additional 41,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $51,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.20. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $118.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.26%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

