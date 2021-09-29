nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.230-$-0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $263 million-$264 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.13 million.nCino also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.060 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NCNO shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.63 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.40.

NASDAQ NCNO traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $71.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,367. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.97. nCino has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $90.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.34 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other nCino news, Director William J. Ruh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $555,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,969 shares of company stock valued at $12,769,675. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in nCino stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,582 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of nCino worth $26,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

