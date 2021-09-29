Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $80.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ARNA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Shares of ARNA stock opened at $59.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 15.28. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $90.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). On average, analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.91 per share, for a total transaction of $52,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $151,510 over the last three months. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARNA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $140,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

