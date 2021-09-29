NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Up 5.3%

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)’s stock price shot up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.89 and last traded at $48.70. 13,088 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 838,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.28.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.28. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.44 and a beta of 0.66.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $121.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,197,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $550,964,000 after purchasing an additional 168,921 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,852,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,028,000 after acquiring an additional 124,841 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,103,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,489,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,619,000 after purchasing an additional 190,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,142,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,573,000 after purchasing an additional 67,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

