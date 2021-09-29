Nerve Finance (NRV) Reaches Market Cap of $12.07 Million

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Nerve Finance has a market capitalization of $12.07 million and $556,944.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nerve Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000606 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded 49.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00055511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00119535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011559 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.86 or 0.00166953 BTC.

Nerve Finance Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Buying and Selling Nerve Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerve Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nerve Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

