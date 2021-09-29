Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,118 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $54,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,181,549,000 after acquiring an additional 86,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Netflix by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,511,846,000 after purchasing an additional 107,405 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,231,687 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,729,162,000 after buying an additional 407,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $583.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $552.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $528.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $463.41 and a one year high of $615.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,018,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $620.51.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

