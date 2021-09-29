Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Decreased by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 316.7% in the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 12.8% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $62,993,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 281.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 17.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $147,191,000 after buying an additional 42,659 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $583.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $552.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $528.91. The company has a market capitalization of $258.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.50, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $463.41 and a 1-year high of $615.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $620.51.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.