New Gold (TSE:NGD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.29

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.29 and last traded at C$1.33, with a volume of 1237784 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NGD shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 target price on shares of New Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cormark reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.45.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.04. The firm has a market cap of C$898.66 million and a PE ratio of -122.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

