Newton (NEW) Price Tops $0.0004

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. In the last week, Newton has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar. One Newton coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Newton has a total market capitalization of $7.21 million and $1.13 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00064914 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00102824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00136523 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,135.53 or 0.99991900 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,817.15 or 0.06847898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $318.10 or 0.00773247 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

