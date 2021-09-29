Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) COO Thomas Carter Sells 9,931 Shares

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) COO Thomas Carter sold 9,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $1,569,594.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Thomas Carter sold 2,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total transaction of $385,550.00.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $156.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.42 and a 1-year high of $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.12%.

A number of research firms have commented on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

