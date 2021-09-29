NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) versus GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Critical Contrast

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) and GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get NextPlay Technologies alerts:

1.5% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and GXO Logistics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlay Technologies $50,000.00 2,229.76 -$16.51 million N/A N/A GXO Logistics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GXO Logistics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NextPlay Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and GXO Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlay Technologies -42,526.13% -135.92% -74.76% GXO Logistics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NextPlay Technologies and GXO Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 GXO Logistics 0 4 7 0 2.64

NextPlay Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 134.38%. GXO Logistics has a consensus price target of $84.44, suggesting a potential upside of 8.64%. Given NextPlay Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NextPlay Technologies is more favorable than GXO Logistics.

Summary

NextPlay Technologies beats GXO Logistics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc. is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc. is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Receive News & Ratings for NextPlay Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextPlay Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.