NGK Insulators (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Trading Down 6%

NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF)’s share price was down 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.16 and last traded at $17.16. Approximately 962 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.47.

NGK Insulators Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NGKIF)

NGK Insulators, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power-related equipment, industrial ceramics, and beryllium copper products. It operates through the following segments: Power, Ceramics, and Electronics. The Power segment manufactures and sells power insulators, devices, and sodium sulfur batteries.

