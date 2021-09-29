Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 23.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,030,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 765,275 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $99,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nielsen by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,864,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nielsen by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,282,000 after purchasing an additional 103,465 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,873,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,733,000 after acquiring an additional 168,881 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 22.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,830,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,175,000 after acquiring an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 7.9% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,537,000 after acquiring an additional 193,821 shares during the period.

NLSN stock opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average is $24.44. Nielsen Holdings plc has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.07 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. Research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NLSN shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

