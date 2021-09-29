NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $185.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $194.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $145.30 on Monday. NIKE has a 1 year low of $118.80 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $229.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John G. Connors sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $10,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,983. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,671 shares of company stock worth $46,723,487. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $203,618,000 after acquiring an additional 287,639 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1,189.2% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 20,240 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

