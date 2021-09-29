Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NYSE:NINE opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.51. Nine Energy Service has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $84.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 605.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nine Energy Service will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nine Energy Service news, insider Guy Sirkes sold 24,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $51,127.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,258.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 12.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 129.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Nine Energy Service by 102.4% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nine Energy Service by 243.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

