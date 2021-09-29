Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,147,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,991 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.52% of NIO worth $433,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of NIO by 807.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 29.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. BOCOM International began coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.02.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.23 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.68. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

