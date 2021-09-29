Nithya B. Das Sells 20,900 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) insider Nithya B. Das sold 20,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $710,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. Olo Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.18.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. OLO’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLO. Raine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth approximately $903,077,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OLO in the first quarter worth approximately $82,584,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in OLO in the first quarter worth approximately $41,686,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in OLO during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,180,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in OLO during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,307,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OLO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

