Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €6.10 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.10 ($7.18) price objective on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NOKIA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.05 ($5.94) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.32 ($6.25).

Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 12-month high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

