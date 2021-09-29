Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXD) Trading Up 0.6%

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXD)’s stock price was up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75. Approximately 4,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 16,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NSRXD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$2.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$1.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.01.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

