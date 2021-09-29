Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

NMR stock opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28. Nomura has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Nomura had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Equities analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nomura by 14.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,807,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,648,000 after purchasing an additional 140,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,389 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 55,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

