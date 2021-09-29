Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “
NMR stock opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28. Nomura has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nomura by 14.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,807,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,648,000 after purchasing an additional 140,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,389 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 55,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
About Nomura
Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.
