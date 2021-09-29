Nord/LB Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €6.50 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €6.50 ($7.65) target price by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LHA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €6.95 ($8.18).

ETR:LHA opened at €6.46 ($7.60) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.80. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €5.57 ($6.55) and a 12-month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

