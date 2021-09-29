Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)

Equities researchers at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 41.88% from the company’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ DDI opened at $17.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.13. DoubleDown Interactive has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

